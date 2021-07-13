Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 29.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

