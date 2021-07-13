STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STE opened at $210.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

