stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Down 14% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,980.84 or 0.06081150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $47.74 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00110751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00159470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.95 or 0.99976972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00962940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 637,477 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.