Steven C. Lockard Sells 225,130 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard sold 225,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $10,011,531.10.
Shares of NYSE:TPIC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 395,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,961. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $81.36.
TPI Composites Company Profile
