Steven C. Lockard Sells 225,130 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard sold 225,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $10,011,531.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPIC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 395,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,961. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

