Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,930 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

