Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $588.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.