Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

