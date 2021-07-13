Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

