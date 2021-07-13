Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 199,099 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 834.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

