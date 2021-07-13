Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,144 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.