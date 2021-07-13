StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 4,003 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $281,210.75.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 15,997 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,123,949.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNEX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,367. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

