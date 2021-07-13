Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Strattec Security worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

