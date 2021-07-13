Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.68. Subaru shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 33,081 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

