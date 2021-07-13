Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00.

Shares of NYSE GOOG traded up $28.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,639.47. 13,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,002. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

