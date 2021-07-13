SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

