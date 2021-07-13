SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
