Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 8,519 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $401,159.71.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

