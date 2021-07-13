Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.