Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

ALGT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,684. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.41. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

