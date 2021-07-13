Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a $34.74 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,125. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

