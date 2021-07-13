Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $835.57 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

