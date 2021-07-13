Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $356,718.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $356,718.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,036,173 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.