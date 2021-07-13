Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

