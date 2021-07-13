Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,500. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $158.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

