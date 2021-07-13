Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.