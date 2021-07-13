Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi ( Thomas Sells 5,044,187 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi ( Thomas sold 5,044,187 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $409,587,984.40.

NYSE:SYNH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,569. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

