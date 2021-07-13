Tai Keung Chung Sells 6,493 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.