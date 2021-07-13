Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao Sells 8,000 Shares

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00.

Shares of TKAT stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

