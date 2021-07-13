Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 1,582 Shares

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 16th, Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80.

Shares of TLND opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

