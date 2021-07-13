Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 1,582 Shares

Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80.

Shares of TLND opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

