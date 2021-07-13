Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Update

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 4,033.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TINO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,358,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

