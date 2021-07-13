Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.33 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

