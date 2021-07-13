TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer Sells 66,969 Shares of Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04.

Shares of TCF stock traded up $21.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,086,711 shares.

About TCF Financial

As of June 9, 2021, TCF Financial Corporation was acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments.

