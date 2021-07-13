TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,582 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pulmonx worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

