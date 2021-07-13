TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,886,988. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

