TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 293.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $18,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.