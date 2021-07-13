TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The RealReal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

