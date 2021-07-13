TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

