TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $872,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,036,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

