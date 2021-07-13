TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

