TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $17.23 on Friday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

