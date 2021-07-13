Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $27.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

