TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.33.

TSE:T traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.09. 493,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,124. The stock has a market cap of C$38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.24. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

