Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TVE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

