Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $36.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

