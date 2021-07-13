Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

