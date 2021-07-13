Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Sells $2,950,029.81 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

On Monday, June 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.57. The company had a trading volume of 486,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678,707. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

