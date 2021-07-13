The Blackstone Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:BX opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

