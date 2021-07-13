The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

