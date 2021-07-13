The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $1,545,057.28 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28.

SAM stock traded down $38.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $940.70. The stock had a trading volume of 236,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,683. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,040.66. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $589.89 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,261.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

