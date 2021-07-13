The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,074.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,261.47.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $979.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $583.97 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,040.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,389,925. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.