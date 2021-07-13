The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Citigroup

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

